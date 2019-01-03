Pamela Z to Perform at Fresh Festival 2019

Pamela Z and Christine Bonansea (from the Facebook Events page for this performance)
Fresh Festival 2019 will begin tomorrow and continue through the better part of this month. This will be the tenth annual incarnation of the festival, which involves experimental dance, music, and performance in San Francisco, Berkeley, and Oakland. Of particular note on the music side will be the next San Francisco concert to be given with Pamela Z.
The title of the program will be The Body | The Voice | The Space, and Z will give a duo performance with dancer and choreographer Christine Bonansea. Their presentation will consist of both solos and duets. More specific details have not yet been announced; but, because this offering will take place next week, a heads-up for adventurous readers seemed to be in order.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 9. As of this writing it is expected to last for about three hours. The venue will be Space 124 in the Project Artaud building, located in NEMIZ (the NorthEast Mission Industrial Zone) at 401 Alabama Street on the southeast corner of 17th Street. Admission will be by donation. The suggested amount is between $5 and $15, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
