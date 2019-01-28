The Bleeding Edge: 1/28/2019

Last week the Bleeding Edge column took a “vacation,” since all of the events of interest had already been announced. This week there will be two new events to report, which might seem a bit modest were it not for the fact that six other events are in that previously-announced category. Those are as follows:
- Two evenings of unconventional approaches to improvisation at The Lab on January 28 and February 1
- The Women’s Audio Mission at PianoFight on January 29
- The final LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series concert of the month on January 31
- The first two concerts in February at the Center for New Music
Specifics for the remaining two events are as follows:
Friday, February 1, 9 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: As can be seen from the time, this is a “late show” offering. The Ethnic Heritage Ensemble, led for 45 years by the legendary Chicago drummer and percussionist Kahil El’Zabar, with Corey Wilkes on trumpet and Alex Harding on baritone sax, is on tour in support of the documentary film Be Known. This will be the group’s third annual appearance at Bird & Beckett. The shop has already maxed out on making reservations, but a limited number of seats will be available to those who come early. Donations will be appreciated. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
Monday, February 4, 8:30 p.m., Make Out Room: Information is already available for the Monday Make-Out on the first Monday of next month. As usual, the evening will offer three sets of cutting-edge Bay Area jazz and improvisation. The opening set will consist of modern jazz improvisations by the quartet of Beth Schenck on saxophone, Rob Ewing on trombone, Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, and Jordan Glenn on drums. The second set will be free improvisation by the duo of Joshua Marshall on saxophone and Daniel Pearce on percussion. The final set will be a “tutorial” of improvisation entitled “How to Play the Drums.” The percussionist will be Tim Rowe, playing with Myles Boisen on guitar and Steve Adams providing electronics.
The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome! Doors will open at 8 p.m.
