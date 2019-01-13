Improvising Cello and Guitar Coming to The Lab

Bill Orcutt and Okkyung Lee (photograph by Laurent Orseau, from their event page on the Web site for The Lab)
Next month’s schedule at The Lab will begin with a duo improvisation session for cello and guitar. The cellist will be South Korean composer Okkyung Lee, whose repertoire includes classical, jazz, improvisation, noise, and traditional and popular Korean music. She will be joined by guitarist Bill Orcutt, distinguished for playing a four-string instrument. Orcutt is in his element with traditional blues as much as he is with the work of avant-garde composers.
The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. This is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. This performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 1. Doors open half an hour before each concert begins, and it is usually the case that a long line has accumulated before then. Admission will be $15 and free for members. Seats may be reserved through a login Web page for members and a guest registration Web page for others.
