Bach-and-Sons Recital Coming to SFCM

Postcard design for the recital being announced (from a Farwood Writing Web page)
At the beginning of next month, cellist Guy Fishman will join forces with harpsichordist Derek Tam to present a program entitled Bach & Sons. Those who have been following this site for some time (and probably its predecessor on Examiner.com) probably know that several of the sons of Johann Sebastian Bach were also composers. Fishman and Tam have prepared a program that will offer both solo and duo works to juxtapose Sebastian’s music with that of three of his sons. The earliest of those sons, Carl Philipp Emanuel, had Maria Barbara as his mother. The other two, Johann Christoph Friedrich and Johann Christian, were the children of Anna Magdalena.
The program will be framed by the only two duo selections. It will open with a sonata in A major for cello and continuo by Friedrich, Volume X, Number 3 in Hansdieter Wohlfahrth’s catalog. The concluding selection will be a sonata in D major for gamba and continuo by Emanuel, entry 137 in Alfred Wotquenne’s catalog. Fishman’s solo performances will be of two of Sebastian’s solo cello suites, BWV 1007 in G major and BWV 1009 in C major. Tam’s Sebastian selection will be the BWV 903 coupling of a fantasia and fugue in D minor. In addition before the intermission, he will play Christian’s sonata in A major, entry A11 in Ernest Warburton’s catalog and the fifth of the six sonatas published as Opus 17.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 1. The venue will be the Recital Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM), which is located at 50 Oak Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, and a short walk from the Muni Van Ness station. General admission will be $25 with a $20 rate for seniors and students. All seats are general admission. They may be purchased in advance online through a Brown Paper Tickets event page.
