CMC to Present Dashon Burton “Conversation”

Bass-baritone Dashon Burton (from his Eventbrite event page)
The next free Concert with Conversation event hosted by the Community Music Center (CMC) in partnership with San Francisco Performances (SFP) will present bass-baritone Dashon Burton. Burton will be in San Francisco to present the last of the four concerts in this season’s SFP PIVOT Series. This will consist of four concerts in four days all organized around the shared title Vox Populi (voice of the people). The title of Burton’s program will be Songs of Struggle and Redemption. Burton’s last visit to San Francisco took place this past October, when he was one of the soloists in the program of sacred music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart that opened the 38th season of the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale. There is good reason to expect considerable diversity in the “Concert” portion of Burton’s CMC offering.
This event will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday evening, January 25. The venue is the CMC Concert Hall, which is located at 544 Capp Street, between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue and between 20th Street and 21st Street. All events are free and open to the general public. However, due to the popularity of these offerings, reservations are recommended. These are being handled through an Eventbrite event page.
No comments:
Post a Comment