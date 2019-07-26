Date for SF Music Day 2019 Announced

Today InterMusic SF announced the date for the twelfth edition of its free annual music festival. SF Music Day will be seven and one-half hours of music performances held in the Veterans Building. As was the case last year, performances will be going on, usually simultaneously, across four stages. The major venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor. Performances will also take place in The Green Room on the second floor and at two sites in the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera on the fourth floor, the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater and the John M. Bryan Education Studio. The genres performed will include early music, classical music, new music, jazz, and improvised music, as well as music drawn from global classical and folk traditions.
This year the theme for the entire marathon will be entitled Rebels & Renegades. Specific names associated with that overall classification will include John Coltrane, Melba Liston, Terry Riley, and Lou Harrison, along with large-ensemble improvisation by the duo B. Experimental Band. While the schedule is not usually finalized until September, the list of participating ensembles is as follows:
Classical & Early Music
Fervida Trio
The Meráki Quartet
Brass Over Bridges
Sylvestris Quartet
Telegraph Quartet
Contemporary Music
Chordless: Sara LeMesh and Allegra Chapman
Stenberg / Cahill Duo
Patrick Galvin and Jung-eun Kim
Ensemble for These Times
Astraeus String Quartet
Friction Quartet
StringQuake
Keyed Kontraptions
The Dresher/Davel Invented Instrument Duo
The Living Earth Show
Contemporary & Global Music
Quinteto Latino
Melody of China
The Alaya Project
Cornelius Boots & the Heavy Roots Shakuhachi Ensemble
Jazz & Improvised Music
Ila Cantor's Encanto
Myra Melford / Fay Victor / Lisa Mezzacappa
Dee Spencer: The Smile Orange Project
Terrence Brewer Acoustic Jazz Quartet
Richard Howell Quartet
Trance Mission
Destiny Muhammad Trio
Howard Wiley & Extra Nappy
Hristo Vitchev Trio
Nathan Bickart Trio
duo B. Experimental Band
The Veterans Building is located on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street, a corner with bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. The event will take place on Sunday, October 6. The concerts will begin promptly at noon, and the doors will open at 11:30 a.m. Opera lovers may be relived to know that there will not be an opera performance taking place that afternoon in the adjacent War Memorial Opera House! As always, admission will be free; neither tickets nor reservations will be required.
