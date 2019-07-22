The Bleeding Edge: 7/22/2019

This is the week of the Outsound New Music Summit, with two-set concerts every night beginning tomorrow, July 23, and continuing through Saturday, July 27. In addition, last week’s Bleeding Edge column announced tonight’s performance of the second Monday Make-Out of the month at the Make Out Room. In the midst of that abundance, there are still three events to report, all taking place in venues previously reported. Specifics are as follows:
Tuesday, July 23, 8 p.m., El Rio: It has been almost two years since this site last reported adventurous programming at El Rio. That previous occasion involved three sets of “roving, ravishing, electric music.” This time all three sets will be devoted to women. Leila Adbul-Rauf is a composer and multi-instrumentalist, as well as co-founder of extreme metal bands. She also performed at last year’s San Francisco Electronic Music Festival. She will be followed by the world music band The Voodoo Cabaret, formed by Gisela Tangui, who sings her original songs. Finally, Being Lara Maykovich is an mbira trio led by vocalist Maykovich performing with Tim Renner on bass and percussionist John Reitan.
El Rio is a bar, community space, and garden. The address is 3158 Mission Street near the southwest corner of Cesar Chavez Street. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $10. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 25, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: SYNTH MECHANIQUE is the trio of performers calling themselves J. Lee (captjrab), R. Duck (albert), and AVA K (oohbor). They describe their work as “improvisation through known and unknown instrumentation, where electronics and mechanical forces connect and agree in creating chaotic sound space and serene landscape of noise.” There does not appear to be a charge for admission, but donations are likely to be greatly appreciated. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
Sunday, July 28, 4:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Lightning will strike twice at Bird & Beckett this week with a visit from the Elder Ones quartet, whose influences include free jazz, Indian music, and the “classical” side of the avant-garde movement. The group is led by vocalist Amirtha Kidambi, who performed with Code Girl at the SFJAZZ Center this past weekend. Kidambi will also play harmonium and synthesizer. She will be joined by Matt Nelson on soprano saxophone, Nick Dunston on bass, and Max Jaffe on drums. Elder Ones will be preceded by an opening set of improvisations by bassist Lisa Mezzacappa. Again, there will be no explicit charge for admission.
