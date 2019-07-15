The Bleeding Edge: 7/15/2019

This will be another busy week for which almost all activities have already been announced on this site. These will be at the “usual suspects” venues as follows:
- Guitarist Mary Halvorson’s visit to the Joe Henderson Lab at the SFJAZZ Center, where she will perform with her Thumbscrew trio on July 18 and July 19, followed by performances with her Code Girl quintet on July 20 and July 21
- The last LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series concert offered by Outsound Presents on July 18 before the Outsound New Music Summit gets under way of July 21
- Concerts at the Center for New Music on July 19 and July 20
That leaves three remaining events, two of which are also at “usual suspects” venues with the third at a relatively new site that is likely to achieve “usual suspects” status. Specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, July 17, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This month’s installment in the series of experimental performances will feature two duos and two solos. The first duo will be Jupiter Blue, whose members are “tone scientists” D.Hotep and Jupiter Girl. The techniques behind the pair’s music-making are based on Hotep’s Akimbo Research Projects and involve wide diversity in vocal, instrumental, and electronic performances. The other duo is Voicehandler, which brings vocalist Danishta Rivero together with percussionist Jacob Felix Heule, whose percussion work makes extensive use of real-time electronics. Rivero works with source texts by authors that include Jorge Luis Borges, Knut Hamsun, Eduardo Galeano, and William Burroughs. The solo sets will be the Amphibious Gestures project of Kasper Rodenborn and Brandon Yahir-Taylor’s Heartworm.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $10.
Sunday, July 21, 6:30 p.m., Honey Hive Gallery: This is the aforementioned site that is likely to achieve “usual suspects” status. Readers may recall that all ages are admitted, and there is a strict rule of no drinking or drugs in and around the venue. As a result, doors open at 6:30 p.m.; and the program concludes by 10 p.m. This usually makes for an evening of four sets, only three of which have been finalized. These will include a solo guitar set by Alex Cohen and a trio set with Tom Weeks on alto saxophone, Kazuto Sato on bass, and Kevin Murray on drums. Less conventional will be the quartet that calls itself Dancin’ Baby. This features two (count them!) euphonium players, Courtney Sexton and Brian Pedersen, who doubles on saxophone. Jeffrey Lievers provides rhythm with both drums and electronics. The quartet is then filled out by Kit Young, who creates real-time analog video feedback.
The Honey Hive Gallery is located in the Sunset at 4117 Judah Street. That makes it accessible to the Muni N trolley line. It is located between 46th Avenue and 47th Avenue. Admission is by a donation of $10.
Monday, July 22, 8:30 p.m., Make Out Room: It looks as if the Make Out Room has settled into a new pattern of offering two Monday Make-Out concerts every month. The second performance for this month will follow the usual three-set programming. The opening set will be a trio led by saxophonist Jon Raskin. The rhythm section of this trio has not yet been announced. The group will be followed by the art rock and progressive jazz combo that calls itself Education Reform. Appropriately enough, Education Reform will be followed by the Beauty School free improvisation trio led by Djll on both trumpet and modular synthesizer. The other members of the trio will be Matt Chandler on bass and Jacob Heule on drums. According to my records, this program was originally planned for the second Monday Make-Out of last month but seems to have been rescheduled.
The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome! Doors will open at 8 p.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment