Eclectic Trio Coming to Concerts at the Cadillac

Christie Harbinsky (from the Free Press Music home page)
The next event in the Concerts in the Cadillac series at the Cadillac Hotel in the Tenderloin will present the return of the trio that calls itself Free Press. Given the tenuous state of what counts for news these days, the name should be sufficient to attract attention. The group consists of vocalist Christie Harbinsky, guitarist Michael Cavaseno, and percussionist Dave Mihaly. The trio is an improvisational collective that draws upon soul, jazz, and blues. As previously reported on this site, the group performed at The Lost Church towards the end of last month. For their visit to the Cadillac, they will play music by Irma Thomas, Augustine Lara, and Chabela Vargas.
Like all Concerts at the Cadillac events, this recital will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will take place on Friday, July 19. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
