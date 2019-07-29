The Bleeding Edge: 7/29/2019

Given how much was happening last week at the Outsound Presents New Music Summit, it should not be a surprise that this is a very quiet week. The fact is that there are only three events in San Francisco listed on the BayImproviser Calendar, two of which have already been acknowledged on this site. Ironically, both of those events take place on the same day, this coming Thursday, August 1: the first concerts of the month at, respectively, the Center for New Music and the Outsound Presents LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series.
The remaining event of the week is the latest live music performance to be hosted by Adobe Books. As usual, the Adobe site provides relatively little information, letting the hyperlinks do the talking. The first of the two sets will see the return of Christine Shields, who was trained in painting at the San Francisco Art Institute and played her first band gig as a drummer. Since that time her music skills have extended to other instruments, vocal performance, and a synthesis of music and storytelling. She will be followed by San Kazakgascar, which calls itself “a free-flowing collective of players.” Led by Jed Brewer, the performers in the group will be Rachel Freund, Amy Reed, Sheila Bosco, and Colleen Kelly.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 3. Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. The gig is free. However, donations will go directly to the performing artists and are strongly encouraged. At past events Adobe has provided free refreshments to those who make a book purchase of $6 or more, and it is likely that the managers of the book store will maintain this effort to encourage reading their offerings.
No comments:
Post a Comment