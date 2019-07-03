Wednesday, July 3, 2019

SFCM: September, 2019

At the end of last month the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) announced the plans for its 2019–20 Season. The overall theme of the season will be Music and Nature, but specifics about concert and recital programming have not yet been provided. The best place to find those specifics will be on the Performance Calendar Web page at the SFCM Web site closer to the scheduled dates. The individual event pages will specify whether a concert is free and/or whether a reservation is required. If there will be a charge for admission, there will be a hyperlink to a Web page for purchasing tickets. (There will also be hyperlinks for making reservations for free concerts.) For those who do not already know, the SFCM building is located at 50 Oak Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni Station. What follows is a brief summary of the events in September with hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages.

The month will begin with a concerts in the Faculty Artist Series as well as a Faculty Music Chamber Concert. The latter will take place in the Concert Hall and will bring pianist Paul Hersh together with a string quartet of violinists Cordula Marks and Simon James, violist Dimitri Murrath, and cellist Jean-Michel Fonteneau. All other events will take place in the Recital Hall. Finally, the month will conclude with a “Side-by-Side” performance of woodwind chamber music by students playing with faculty members. Specific dates and times are as follows:
The other major event in September will be the annual Kick-Off Weekend. This will be a series of concerts taking place over the course of the last weekend of the month. Most of the venues in the Conservatory building will be involved. Here is the summary of those dates, times, and venues:
