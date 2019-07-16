SFCM: October, 2019

As plans for the coming season unfold, I have discovered that my own Calendar is beginning to fill up for the month of October. As I write this, about one-third of the days of the month have been committed; and that is before I enter the specifics for the concerts that will be taking place in Davies Symphony Hall! Thus, while program specifics have not yet been provided (with a few exceptions), it is probably a good idea to account for those dates that have been assigned in the schedule of performances hosted by the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM).
When further details become available, they will be found on the Performance Calendar Web page at the SFCM Web site closer to the scheduled dates. The individual event pages will specify whether a concert is free and/or whether a reservation is required. If there will be a charge for admission, there will be a hyperlink to a Web page for purchasing tickets. (There will also be hyperlinks for making reservations for free concerts.) For those who do not already know, the SFCM building is located at 50 Oak Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni Station. What follows is a brief summary of the events in September with hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages:
- Sunday, October 6, 2 p.m., Recital Hall: Faculty Artist Series, Ross Thompson, guitar
- Monday, October 7, 7:30 p.m., Recital Hall: Faculty Artist Series, Dimitri Murrath, viola
- Friday, October 11, 7:30 p.m., Recital Hall: Special Event, Music for Food, violinist Tessa Lark performing as guest artist with SFCM faculty members
- Monday, October 14, 7:30 p.m., Recital Hall: Faculty Artist Series, Jean-Michel Fonteneau, cello
- Friday, October 18, 7:30 p.m., Concert Hall: SFCM Orchestra conducted by Edwin Outwater
- Saturday, October 19, 7:30 p.m., Recital Hall: Retirement Concert honoring guitarist Lawrence Ferrara
- Monday, October 21, 7:30 p.m., Recital Hall: Faculty Artist Series, Jeff Anderle, clarinet
- Wednesday, October 23, 7:30 p.m., Recital Hall: Faculty Artist Series, Telegraph Quartet
