The Bleeding Edge: 7/1/2019

If June went out like a lion, then July seems to be coming in like a lamb. Four events have been accounted for, including three taking place tonight that were part of last week’s options. That will leave three items not yet taken into account. Those that are already “on record” are the following:
- Concerts at the Center for New Music taking place on July 1 (tonight) and July 6
- Saxophonist David Murray and percussionist Kahil El’Zabar at Bird & Beckett Books and Records on July 1 (tonight)
- The Monday Make-Out at the Make Out Room, also taking place on July 1 (tonight)
That leaves the following three items:
Wednesday, July 3, 8:30 p.m., The Lab: This will be a three-set program. The die Angel duo of Pan Sonic's Ilpo Väisänen, Dirk Dresselhaus will present a unique performance of improvised music for treated electric guitar, modular synthesizers, and rhythm devices. X A M B U C A is the duo of sound artists Chandra Shukla and Elisa Faires. Finally, Thomas Dimuzio will present a solo set of technology-intensive improvisations.
The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. This is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. Doors open half an hour before the concert begins, and it is usually the case that a long line has accumulated before then. Admission will be $15 and $10 for members. Seats may be reserved through a login Web page for members and a guest registration Web page for others.
Sunday, July 7, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: The next Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series concert to be offered by Outsound Presents will follow the usual two-set format. The first set will be a solo acoustic violin improvisation by gabby fluke-mogul. This will be followed by the latest installment of new compositions by bassist Bill Noertker leading his combo Noertker’s Moxie. On this occasion the other players will be Annelise Zamula on alto saxophone and flute, Brett Carson on piano, and Jordan Glenn on drums. The Musicians Union Hall, is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
Monday, July 8, 7 p.m., Adobe Books: This will be a three-set evening. Jacob Felix Heule and Kanoko Nishi-Smith will join fluke-mogul to play as an acoustic trio. Nathan Corder will perform an electric guitar solo. Finally, Daniel Meyer and Ben Rempel will come up from LA to make heavy feedback and hit their instruments. Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. Admission will be between $7 and $10.
