Americano Social Club Announces Two Gigs

Thanks to Facebook I only learned about the Americano Social Club this morning. My guess is that the name of this group was inspired by the Buena Vista Social Club, which formed in 1996 to revive the music of pre-revolutionary Cuba. The “Americano version” casts a much wider net. A performance is likely to include, pop, jazz, folk, classical, rock, opera, Brazilian music, and/or the traditions of European cafes. At its “core,” the group, which first came together in 2010, is a trio led by Michael Zisman on mandolin, performing with guitarist Jason Vanderford and Joe Kyle Jr. on bass. They have planned two gigs over the next few days that are worth considering:
Wednesday, January 29, 6:30 p.m., Cafe de Soleil: The trio will be joined by master guitarist Howard Alden. Alden commands a broad repertoire, but he is particularly adept at channeling the stylistic riffs of Django Reinhardt. Cafe de Soleil is located at 200 Fillmore Street on the northeast corner of Waller Street. It is known for the light food and drinks that it serves. There is neither a cover charge nor a minimum. The Americanos will be playing up until around 9 p.m.
Saturday, February 1, 9:30 p.m., Club Deluxe: The Americanos are calling this an “epic Ruckus.” The trio will again be joined by a guitarist, this time Scott Foster. Vocals will be provided by Emily Zisman; and, to make things a bit more interesting, Julie Rea will be belly dancing, joined by guest belly dancer from Southern California Pixie Fordtears. Club Deluxe is located at 1511 Haight Street, just to the west of Ashbury Street. Door will open at 9 p.m., admitting only those aged 21 or older. The cover charge will be $5.
