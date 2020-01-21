Elektra Schmidt Coming to the Cadillac Lobby

Pianist Elektra Schmidt (from a groupmuse event page)
Readers may recall that Elektra Schmidt was one of the six pianists to celebrate the arrival of a new Steinway baby grand piano at Amado’s last night. At the end of this week, she will be playing the same music in the lobby of the Cadillac Hotel in the Tenderloin. In this case the piano will come from the other end of the historical spectrum. The instrument is the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano, a meticulously restored 1884 Model D concert grand made by Steinway, whose original soundboard is still intact.
For those who missed it, Schmidt’s solo slot at Amado’s began with Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 807 (“English”) suite in A minor. This was followed by the first of Brahms’ two Opus 79 rhapsodies in the key of B minor. She concluded with the first and last of the four ballades of Frédéric Chopin: Opus 23 in G minor and Opus 52 in F minor. Her Cadillac program will be slightly longer, beginning with Domenico Scarlatti’s K. 99 sonata in C minor, followed by all of the Amado’s selections.
Like all Concerts at the Cadillac events, this recital will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will take place on Friday, June 21. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
