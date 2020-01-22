Dirt and Copper to Perform in Artistic Setting

Dirt and Copper performing this past February at Tree Talk, an exhibit of the work of María Elena González (photograph by Phil Bond Photography, from the Dirt and Copper home page)
Dirt and Copper is a collective dedicated to the performance of radical new music. All of its members, Rodolfo Córdova, Tony Gennaro, John Ivers, Julie Herndon, Michelle Lee, and Matt Robidoux, are based in the Bay Area. Its current project involves collaboration with Laura Steenberge, a performer and composer based in Los Angeles. Steenberge’s background is highly eclectic, incorporating research into language, mythology, and ritual in her compositional efforts.
At the next Dirt and Copper performance, Steenberge’s recent work will be performed on a program with new works by Robidoux, Herndon, and Gennaro. The performance will also involve live visuals created by Rebecca Bollinger and Dana Hemenway; and the setting will be Hemenway’s work-in-progress installation, The Color of Horizons. The installation is currently located in Space 124 in the Project Artaud building; but its eventual destination will be Terminal 1 of San Francisco International Airport (SFO), where it is expected to appear in March.
The Dirt and Copper concert will take place at the beginning of next month, starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 1. The performance is expected to last for about 90 minutes. The Project Artaud building is located in NEMIZ (the NorthEast Mission Industrial Zone) at 499 Alabama Street. There will be no charge for admission. However, all donations will be appreciated. The suggested donation amount is between $10 and $15, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
