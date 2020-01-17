Concert Tonight at Adobe Books

Granted, this is a last-minute announcement; but it is one worth making. Tonight Adobe Books will continue its offerings of “bleeding edge” programs with a three-set evening. The first set will be taken by Taipei-based Sheryl Cheung, whose primary focus has been using the human body as an instrument. However, for her visit to San Francisco, she will focus on electronic processing of sounds from local plants. The second set will be a duo performance by Anne Guthrie, whose instrument is French horn, and percussionist Kevin Corcoran, both of whom are based in the Bay Area. The final set will be taken by Gabby Wen, currently living in San Francisco. She works with modular synthesizers, often controlled by computer programs. Her sound sources also include homemade electronic, field recordings, found objects, her own voice and body, the the guqin Chinese zither.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight, January 17. Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. While no further specifics have been provided, it is reasonable to assume that this gig will be free. However, donations will go directly to the performing artists and are strongly encouraged. At past events Adobe has provided free refreshments to those who make a book purchase of $6 or more, and it is likely that the managers of the book store will maintain this effort to encourage reading their offerings.
