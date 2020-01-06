The Bleeding Edge: 1/6/2020

Things seem to be back on schedule when it comes to accounting for the more adventurous musical offerings here in San Francisco. This week will be dominated by the four concerts that will be presented by the San Francisco Tape Music Festival, one on Friday evening, two on Saturday evening, and one more on Sunday evening. Full program details for this event were posted almost exactly one month ago. Things will be quieter at the Center for New Music, which, as of this writing, will be hosting only one concert this week, which will take place tomorrow night. That leaves two new events to be accounted for, both of which involve usual suspects and, ironically, take place at the same time:
Thursday, January 9, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This will be the usual four-set evening, whose offerings all bear intriguing names, which may (or may not) set expectations for what gets performed. The four sets will be taken by Burmese, Pandiscordian Necrogenesis, Foreskin Sashimi in Paradise, and Ormus. The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be $5. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Thursday, January 9, 8:15 p.m., Luggage Story Gallery (LSG): The LSG Creative Music Series will lead off the new year with two sets of improvisational performances. However, as of this writing, the first set of the evening has not yet been finalized. The second set will begin at 9 p.m. and will present David Leikam’s zBug psychedelic jazz trio, which he founded in 2006. Leikam himself plays both bass and cello, as well as Moog synthesizer. He will be joined by Patrick Cress on saxophones and clarinets and Sheila Bosco on drums. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
