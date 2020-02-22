ABS Announces 2020 Jeffrey Thomas Award

Yesterday the American Bach Soloists (ABS) announced the recipient of the 2020 Jeffrey Thomas Award. The award was created by ABS in celebration of the group’s first 25 years of presenting performances in Northern California, across the United States, and around the world. The award was named to honor the inspired leadership of Artistic & Music Director Thomas.
The 2020 recipient is mezzo Sarah Coit:
Mezzo Sarah Coit (courtesy of American Bach Soloists)
Coit was one of the soloists featured at the end of last December, which she sang in the ABS concert A Baroque New Year’s Eve at the Opera at Herbst Theatre. She performed arias from three operas by George Frideric Handel, Riccardo Primo (HWV 23), Giulio Cesare (HWV 17), and Ariodante (HWV 33). This coming December she will be one of the soloists in the annual ABS performances of Handel’s Messiah (HWV 56) held, as usual, in Grace Cathedral.
