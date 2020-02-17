The Bleeding Edge: 2/17/2020

This week will see a generous amount of action at the Center for New Music, with concerts taking place on February 17 (today), 18, 19, and 21. In addition The Lab will be hosting its final concert of the month, the duo project of Oren Ambarchi and crys cole. The last of the events that has already been reported will be the Saturday slot in the Sunset Music and Arts calendar, which had been vacated about a month ago. It has been restored with an evening of Portuguese fado music. In spite of all that abundance, there are still three additional events to report, all of which probably count as “usual suspects.” Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, February 20, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This will be the usual four-set evening. For a change, the performers for the opening and closing sets are likely to be familiar to regular readers. Those sets will be taken by bran(…)pos and the duo of Kanoko Nishi-Smith and Gabby Fluke-Mogul. The other two sets will present Ralph White (a more conventional name for a change) and Junior Mint Prince.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be $5. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Sunday, February 23, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: This week (at least thus far) Outsound Presents has only provided information for the next SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series concert. The first set will present the trio of Lisle Ellis on bass, Yves Charuest on saxophone, and Peter Valsamis on drums. They will be followed by a solo piano set taken by Brett Carson. The Musicians Union Hall, is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
Monday, February 24, 8:30 p.m., Make Out Room: As has become usual, the last Monday of the month will present a second installment in the Monday Make-Out series of adventurous performances. The opening set will consist of improvisations by the duo of Jonathan Kay on saxophone and Jordan Glenn on drums. They will be followed by the Ruthie Dineen Group presenting a set of modern jazz. The final set will be taken by Dave Slusser’s Lost Plant, which puts a rock twist on modern jazz improvisation. Slusser leads on both keyboard and winds. Rhythm is provided by two guitarists, Len Paterson and Steve Clarke, and Thomas Scandura on drums.
The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome! As always, doors will open a half hour prior to the beginning of the first set.
