Siberian State Symphony Orchestra Canceled

The Siberian State Symphony Orchestra was scheduled to make its debut in Davies Symphony Hall next month on March 15. They had prepared a program of music by Russian composers conducted by Music Director Vladimir Lande. This morning the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) announced that this concert has been canceled due to visa approval issues, meaning that the ensemble will not be able to enter the United States. There are no plans to reschedule this performance.
Those familiar with past cancellations at Davies are probably familiar with the four options available for those already holding tickets:
- There are four concerts for which tickets may be exchanged. One of these is an SFS concert with performances at 8 p.m. on April 16, April 17, and April 18. Teddy Abrams will conduct the West Coast premiere of “Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra,” composed by Mason Bates on a commission shared by SFS. The program will also include music by Samuel Barber (his second “Essay”) and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the Opus 64 (fifth) symphony in E minor. The other three options are single-concert performances. Michael Barenboim will conduct the West-Eastern Divan Ensemble on March 8, James Galway will give a flute recital on March 18, Kevin John Edusei will conduct the Chineke! Orchestra on April 19. Hyperlinks provide further details about each of these concert options.
- Tickets may be exchanged for a gift certificate, which can be used at any time.
- Those who choose to donate their tickets will be entitled to a tax deduction for the total ticket value.
- Any ticket may be exchanged for its full refund value.
Those requiring assistance for any of these options may get in touch with Patron Services, which may be reached by telephoning the Box Office at 415-864-6000 or by electronic mail. One can also visit the Box Office, on the south side of Grove Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, for assistance. Patron Services hours are the same as those of the Box Office, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and two hours prior to any concert on Sunday.
