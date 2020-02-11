Evensong at Church of the Advent

The next Evensong service to be held at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King will take place on the Sixth Sunday after Epiphany in conjunction with the Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. Music will be provided, as usual, by Schola Adventus, the church’s resident choir directed by Paul Ellison. Selections will include settings of the Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis canticles from Herbert Howells’ Collegium Regale collection. The music of Charles Villiers Stanford will also be included with the third of his Opus 38 collection of three Latin motets, “Beati quorum via” (blessed are those whose way). Finally, the choir will sing Anton Bruckner’s setting of the “Tantum ergo” (therefore so great) verses. The music for the Preces versicles and responses will be by William Smith; and Ellison will provide processional and recessional organ music by Hubert Parry and Stanford.
The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. This is an inclusive parish of the Episcopal Church in the Anglo-Catholic tradition. The service will begin at 4 p.m. this coming Sunday, February 16. Those wishing further information may call 415-431-0454.
No comments:
Post a Comment