Medieval Song Recital Coming to St. Dominic’s

Guillermo Pérez and Anne-Kathryn Olsen (courtesy of Anne-Kathryn Olsen)
Soprano Anne-Kathryn Olsen, alumna of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and past soloist with American Bach Soloists (ABS), will return to San Francisco to present a recital of the beginnings of song and polyphony in medieval Europe. (She has been based in Europe since her last appearance with ABS.) La Flor en Paradis (the flower in Paradise) begins with chants from both Notre-Dame de Paris and the Abbey of Santa María la Real de Las Huelgas in the north of Spain near the city of Burgos. These sacred offerings will be contrasted with the secular (and often erotic) songs of fourteenth-century France. Olsen will be accompanied by a medieval organetto, portable and hand-pumped, which will be played by Guillermo Pérez. Olsen and Pérez perform together as the Tasto Solo duo.
The performance will take place in the nave of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church. The church is located in Lower Pacific Heights at 2390 Bush Street, between Steiner Street and Pierce Street. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, and is expected to last about 90 minutes. There will be no charge for admission.
No comments:
Post a Comment