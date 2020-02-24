The Bleeding Edge: 2/24/2020

This is one of those weeks in which unreported events significantly outnumber those already “on the books.” One reason is that there are only two concerts this week at the Center for New Music, on February 26 and 29. (Those who view that Web page regularly know by now that the February 28 concert was cancelled.) The only other previously reported event of this week is tonight’s Monday Make-Out at the Make Out Room. However, it will be followed by the first Monday Make-Out of March, which will be included among the other alternatives listed below:
Thursday, February 27, 8:15 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): The Outsound Presents LSG Creative Music Series is back on schedule with a three-set evening featuring three performers. The opening set will present vocalists Katt Atchley and Ron Heglin performing selections from their latest CD release. They will be followed by a solo electronics set performed by Kenneth Atchley. Finally, all three performers will join forces to improvise the final set. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Friday, February 28, 8 p.m., Sherman Street Studios: Readers may recall that the opening of the gallery show The Art of Skatch at the beginning of this month included a performance by the T.D. Skatchit duo of Tom Nunn and David Michalak. The closing of this show will be celebrated with another performance. This time T.D. Skatchit will be joined by colleagues that have performed with them in the past. These will include another appearance of vocalists Atchley and Heglin, along with a third vocalist, Lorin Benedict. They will also be joined by Chris Brown on electronics and spoken word artist Dean Santomieri.
The Sherman Street Studios are located in SoMa at 16 Sherman Street, between Folsom Street and Harrison Street. Sherman Street itself is halfway between Sixth Street and Seventh Street. The performance will be preceded by a reception at 7 p.m. There will be no charge for admission.
Saturday, February 29, 7:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Incarnation: As was already reported, the February calendar of Sunset Music and Arts events will conclude with a Beethoven 2020 recital by the duo of violinist Patrick Galvin and pianist Jung-eun Kim. However, the program has been updated; and they will now present piano trio music, joined by cellist Chauncey Aceret. The Beethoven selection will now be the first of the Opus 70 trios in D major, often known as the “Ghost” trio. The “bleeding edge” offering, however, will be the final selection on the program, Paul Schoenfield’s hilariously raucous “Café Music.” The distance between Beethoven and Schoenfield will be negotiated by Clara Schumann’s Opus 17, her only piano trio, written in the key of G minor.
The Episcopal Church of the Incarnation is located in the Sunset at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices are $20 for general admission with a $15 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
Saturday, February 29, 8 p.m., Adobe Books: Guitarist and vocalist Matt Robidoux will present a release show for his latest album Brief Candles. He will lead an octet, whose other members are Michelle Lee (flute), Kris Force (violin), Naomi Harrison-Clay (saxophone), Tony Gennaro (vibraphone), Dylan Burchett (electronics), and Lee Hodel (bass). The evening will open with the duo of Nathan Corder and Kevin Murray. Vocalist and pianist Melissa Weikart will take a solo set of her own compositions; and the remaining set will be taken by VOL., an art group, whose members are Marissa Magic and Max Nordie, founded in 2014 and formerly known as The Blues.
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. While no further specifics have been provided, it is reasonable to assume that this gig will be free. However, donations will go directly to the performing artists and are strongly encouraged. At past events Adobe has provided free refreshments to those who make a book purchase of $6 or more, and it is likely that the managers of the book store will maintain this effort to encourage reading their offerings.
Monday, March 2, 8:30 p.m., Make Out Room: Finally, March will begin with the first of the two Monday Make-Out concerts of the month. The performers will be three “bleeding edge” combos. The opening set will be taken by the wind quartet of Michelle Lee, Kim Nucci, Erika Oba, and Tom Weeks performing free improvisation. They will be followed by the multi-genre Amendola Trio, led by drummer Scott Amendola, performing with Karl Evangelista on guitar and Jason Hoopes on bass. The final set will be taken by the Kasey Knudsen Sextet performing modern jazz. Knudsen leads on saxophone and will be joined by Henry Hung on trumpet, Rob Ewing on trombone, Dahveed Behroozi on piano, Miles Wick on bass, and Eric Garland on drums.
The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome! As always, doors will open a half hour prior to the beginning of the first set.
