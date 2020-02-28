(Almost Literally) Last-Minute Announcement!

Since the Concerts at the Cadillac offerings tend to favor the jazz repertoire, I feel it is important to get out the word for classical offerings, even when that offering will be served in less than three hours from this writing! The performer will be pianist Melinda Morse; and the program will probably include both solo piano and chamber music. Morse will be joined by soprano Elizabeth Hunter-Ashley and cellist Robin Reynolds. Program specifics have not been released; but Morse is also a composer, meaning that it is likely that she will include some of her own compositions. Other composers likely to be on the program will be Frédéric Chopin, Christian Sinding, Franz Lehár, Giacomo Puccini, Gabriel Fauré, and Béla Bartók.
Like all Concerts at the Cadillac events, this recital will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will take place today, Friday, February 28. Morse will be playing the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano, a meticulously restored 1884 Model D concert grand made by Steinway, in the lobby of The Cadillac Hotel. The hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
