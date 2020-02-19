The 20/20 Salon: March, 2020

Apparently there will be only one more event in the 20/20 Salon recital series, presented by pianist Peter Grunberg in his house. The title of the program will be A Brief History of A Minor, and it will take place at the beginning of next month. It offers an imaginative profile of how four decidedly different composers took on writing in that particular key.
Front page of the first publication of Beethoven’s “Kreutzer” sonata (from Wikimedia Commons, public domain)
The program will be presented in chronological order, beginning with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 511 solo piano rondo. As might be guessed, Mozart will be followed by Ludwig van Beethoven. However, the particular selection will be the Opus 47 (“Kreutzer”) sonata for piano and violin (the ordering that Beethoven preferred). (In the interest of full disclosure, it is worth noting that Beethoven published this duo sonata without providing a key designation!) The scale of the chamber music will then increase with a performance of one of Gustav Mahler’s earliest instrumental compositions, his A minor piano quartet. The program will then conclude with the A minor concertino that Dmitri Shostakovich composed for two pianos.
Like the previous Salons, this event will take place on a Monday, March 2. Drinks and canapés (prepared by Grunberg’s husband Wyatt Nelson) will be offered after the performance, providing an opportunity for further discussion. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. with the music beginning at 7 p.m.
The Grünberg-Nelson residence is located in the Forest Hill Extension at 16 Edgehill Way. All tickets are being sold for $45. The same Eventbrite event page used for past recitals is still active.
No comments:
Post a Comment