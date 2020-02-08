Choices for February 16, 2020

February will continue to be a busy month even beyond its halfway mark. As of this writing, however, the major source of choices will be on Sunday, February 16. One of the alternatives has already been presented, but a reference to it will be included here for the sake of thoroughness. Here is the current list in order of starting time:
2 p.m., Davies Symphony Hall: As already reported this will be the last of the three performances by the San Francisco Symphony featuring the debut of conductor Fabien Gabel and the United States premiere of music by Aaron Zigman.
4 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Musica Pacifica will return to the San Francisco Early Music Society calendar, having given its last performance for that organization in November of 2016. The performers will be Judith Linsenberg on recorders, violinists Ingrid Matthews and David Greenberg, cellist William Skeen, Charles Sherman on harpsichord, and percussionist Peter Maund. The title of the program will be Airs of Caledonia: Baroque and Traditional Music of Scotland and England. The primary English composer will be Henry Purcell with selections of pieces he had composed for theatrical performances. The Scottish composers are likely to be unfamiliar to most in the audience. Greenberg will be making a special guest appearance, since his expertise includes not only historically-informed baroque music but also Cape Breton fiddling.
St. Mark’s is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. General admission is $50, with special rates for seniors ($45), SFEMS members ($42.50), and students ($15). Tickets may be purchased (with seat selection) online through the event page for this concert.
5 p.m., Mission Dolores Basilica: Cappella SF, led by Artistic Director Ragnar Bohlin, will continue its 2019–2020 season with a program entitled Northern Voices: Musical gems from Nordic countries. As is the case with the Musica Pacifica program, most of the repertoire will probably be unfamiliar to most of the audience. On the other hand the names of at least a few of the composers are likely to be recognized, including Edvard Grieg (Norway), Jean Sibelius (Finland), and, of course, Esa-Pekka Salonen (Finland). In terms of my own listening experience, the only ring of familiarity comes from “Var det en dröm?” (was it a dream). However, I know this as the fourth of the five Opus 37 songs by Sibelius, rather than as music for a cappella choir.
Mission Dolores Basilica is located on the southwest corner of Dolores Street and 16th Street. For those planning to drive, free parking will be available in the schoolyard, whose entrance is off of Church Street. General admission will be $45 with a $20 rate for students with identification shown at the door. VIP seating will be available for $60. The student rate will be available only at the door. Other tickets may be purchased in advance online through an Eventbrite event page.
