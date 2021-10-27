CMC Announces 2nd Concert with Conversation

Guitarist Jason Vieaux (from his Eventbrite event page)
Next month the Community Music Center (CMC) will present its second Concert with Conversation event, made possible through a partnership with San Francisco Performances (SFP). Following up on this month’s offering with Cuban pianist and composer Alfredo Rodríguez, next month’s performer will be guitarist Jason Vieaux. Vieaux was one of the artists that contributed a streamed video to the SFP Front Row Premium Series through its Front Row Web Site.
He had made his SFP debut in October of 2017 in a duo recital with Julien Labro, alternating between bandoneon and accordina, a variant of the melodica using an array of accordion buttons, rather than a piano-like keyboard. (This was also a debut performance for Labro.) Vieaux made his solo debut almost exactly two years later. That program featured selections from his recently-released Play album. Details for his performance at CMC have not yet been announced, but they will include music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Leo Brouwer, Pat Metheny, and Jorge Morel, as well as Vieaux’ own original compositions. This will be Vieaux’ second Concert with Conversation appearance.
As usual, this will be a one-hour event. It will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 12. The venue will be the CMC Concert Hall, which is located at 544 Capp Street, between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue and between 20th Street and 21st Street.
There will be no charge for admission. However, registration through an Eventbrite event page will be required. Due to high interest and limited-capacity seating, CMC expects this event to reach capacity quickly. Anyone that cannot attend is asked to contact the Mission District Branch at 415-647-6015 or through electronic mail to info@sfcmc.org. This will allow release of the reservation to other patrons.
