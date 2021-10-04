The Bleeding Edge: 10/4/2021

According to my records, this is the first “bleeding edge” article since the end of August. Even under continuing pandemic conditions, September was a busy month. However, adventurous offerings were few and far between. Ironically, the schedule for this coming week almost seems like a parallel to the announcements posted on August 23: One of them again features saxophonist Larry Ochs, and the other takes place at Bird & Beckett Books and Records. The Ochs performance has already been announced on this site, since it takes place tonight at the Center for New Music, where he will promote his latest recording, A Civil Right, with drummer Don Robinson.
The Bird & Beckett event will be a performance by The Lost Trio, consisting of Phillip Greenlief on tenor saxophone, Dan Seamens on bass, and Tom Hassett on drums. They will be joined by Beth Schenck on alto saxophone to perform the music of Ornette Coleman and Thelonious Monk. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 9. It will take place in the shop but will also be live-streamed to the Bird & Beckett sites on both YouTube and Facebook.
The shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. For those planning to visit, doors will open at 7:20 p.m. There will be a cash-only cover charge of $20, payable at the door. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and masks will be necessary in the shop. Visitors may bring a beverage, as long as masks are lowered only for sipping.
No comments:
Post a Comment