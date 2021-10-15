Three Listening Opportunities for David Conte

Composer David Conte (photographer unknown, from Wikimedia Commons, licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license)
Between now and November 8, there will be three opportunities to listen to performances of music composed by David Conte. Conte is Chair of Composition on the Faculty of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). All three of the performances will be vocal recitals. There will be no charge for admission at any of the events. The two performances that will take place at SFCM will be live-streamed. To the best of my knowledge, the remaining concert will be “strictly physical.” Specifics are as follows:
Friday, October 22, 7:30 p.m., Barbo Osher Recital Hall, Bowes Center, SFCM: Conte’s cycle of four songs entitled Everyone Sang will be performed by baritone Matthew Worth, accompanied by pianist Kevin Korth.
Sunday, October 24, 5 p.m., The Episcopal Church of St. Mary the Virgin: The program for the October installment in the Candlelight Concert Series will begin with a performance of “In Paradisum,” the last of the three songs in Conte’s Requiem Songs collection. Soprano Ellen Leslie will be accompanied by harpist Douglas Roth and Eric Choate on organ. The church is located at 2325 Union Street at the southwest corner of Steiner Street in Cow Hollow.
Monday, November 8, 7:30 p.m., Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, SFCM: Brian Thorsett will present a program of three song cycles for tenor and chamber orchestra. The SFCM Chamber Orchestra will be conducted by Jeffrey Thomas. Conte’s selection will be his American Death Ballads collection of four songs.
