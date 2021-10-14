Mezzo Kirchschlager Cancels SFP Recital

Late yesterday afternoon San Francisco Performances (SFP) announced the cancellation of the final recital in the 2021–2022 Art of Song Series. This was the program at which mezzo Angelika Kirchschlager was to sing Franz Schubert’s D. 911 song cycle Winterreise (winter journey) accompanied at the piano by Julius Drake. This performance was to have taken place this coming spring on the evening of Thursday, May 12.
Some readers may recall that this recital had originally been scheduled for this past February 20 but was cancelled in compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines and the ongoing restrictions on public gatherings. As was the case at that time, the options for those holding tickets for this event are as follows:
- Apply the value of the tickets towards another single performance in the current season.
- Make a tax-deductible donation of the value of the tickets to SFP.
- Apply the value of the tickets toward a gift certificate.
- Request a refund.
Patrons may contact SFP regarding their chosen option either through electronic mail to tickets@sfperformances.org or by telephoning 415-677-0325. For those wishing to phone, SFP business hours are between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment