SFP to Launch Piano Series to End Month

Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki (from his SFP event page)
San Francisco Performances (SFP) will conclude the month of October by launching the 2021–2022 Piano Series. Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki, who made his San Francisco debut under the auspices of the former SFP Young Master Series in December of 2013, has prepared a program entitled Poems of the Night, devoted entirely to music by Frédéric Chopin. As might be expected, much of the program will be drawn from that composer’s nocturnes. Those nocturnes will be selected from five of the six published collections, Opus 9, Opus 15, Opus 27, Opus 32, Opus 48, and Opus 62 (only Opus 55 is missing), as well as two of the posthumously published nocturnes in the keys of C minor and C-sharp minor, respectively. These selections will be interleaved with the twelve études that Chopin collected for his Opus 10, performed in numerical order.
This program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
Ticket prices are $70 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $55 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $45 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. Single tickets can also be purchased at the door as available with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
Finally, because this is the first program of the series, subscriptions are still on sale for $340 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $265 for the Side Boxes, the center rear of the Dress Circle, and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $205 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. Subscriptions may also be purchased online in advance through a different SFP Web page. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325 (also different from the number for single tickets).
