Telegraph Quartet to Play in Bi-Continental Gig

Poster design for the Musical Call for Climate Action (from the Eventbrite event page for live streaming)
Yesterday morning I learned that the Telegraph Quartet of violinists Eric Chin and Joseph Maile, violist Pei-Ling Lin, and cellist Jeremiah Shaw will contribute a concert taking place in both San Francisco and Vienna. The program will be co-presented by the ClimateMusic Project, based here in San Francisco, and a Viennese concert series called Friday Nights with Yury Revich. The title of the entire event will be Live! From San Francisco and Vienna: A Musical Call for Climate Action.
Telegraph’s contribution will be a performance of Richard Festinger’s “Icarus in Flight.” This composition was given its premiere at the Noe Valley Ministry on June 9, 2018. The performance involved visualization of climate conditions over a 200-year period that reaches back to 1880 and projects forward to 2080. The data being visualized involved three human drivers of climate change – population growth, carbon emissions, and land-use change – based on widely accepted data collected and provided by the United Nations.
Telegraph will perform in the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall in the 50 Oak Street building of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. This venue will be linked in real time to the venue hosting Revich’s Friday Nights program. Content will be prodigiously eclectic, complementing classical offerings with pop and hip-hop. Other participating artists will include Revich himself, Khafre Jay, Martin Luther McCoy, James Cottriall, and 009.
Here in San Francisco the entire event will be streamed, but one may also attend by being part of the audience in the Concert Hall. Tickets for the latter option are being sold through an Eventbrite event page for $50 for reserved seating, $30 for general admission, and $15 for students. Eventbrite has also created an event page for the live-streaming of the entire concert. There will be no charge for viewing the live-stream; but registration will be required through a hyperlink on that event page. The registration window is set up also to allow for voluntary donations of any amount. The entire program is expected to last for two hours, beginning at 11 a.m. in San Francisco on Friday, November 12.
