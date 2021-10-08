PROTOTYPE’s Late-Night Train of Thought

Singer and writer Joseph Keckler (courtesy of PROTOTYPE)
This morning PROTOTYPE announced this month’s installation in its Opera | Theatre | X series. Once again this will be a Vimeo-based live-stream site, which will share the Web page with the archived videos from past months in this series. The title of this month’s offering will be Train with no Midnight. Singer and writer Joseph Keckler is providing both text and music and will be the sole performer. Staging will be directed by Elizabeth Gimbel, and arrangements of the music have been prepared in collaboration with Matthew Dean March, Michael Hanf, and Dan Bartfield. The accompanying musicians and their respective instruments have not yet been finalized.
The text consists of a series of vignettes, each of which has been inspired by a stop on a late-night train. The train trips themselves will take place in two continents: from Paris to Hamburg in Europe and from Michigan to Times Square in the United States. These settings are embellished by the symbolic space of The Crossroads. That space is a “double-edged sword,” with danger on one edge and possibility on the other.
This performance will begin at 1 p.m. (Pacific time) Thursday, October 13, streamed by Vimeo at no charge through the Opera | Theatre | X Web page.
