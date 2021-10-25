The Bleeding Edge: 10/25/2021

Adventurous jazz drummer Gerald Cleaver (from the event page for the concert being discussed)
Once again, the only “bleeding edge” event to take place within the San Francisco city limits will be presented by Bird & Beckett Books and Records. This time the program is part of the jazz from the other side series. It will honor the spirit of Halloween with a performance by the Ghost Call Quartet, whose members are Darren Johnston on trumpet, Ben Goldberg on clarinet and contra-alto clarinet, David Boyce on tenor saxophone and bass clarinet, and Gerald Cleaver on drums. Johnston, Goldberg, and Boyce are all well-known by those that like their jazz on the adventurous side; and they have all performed at Bird & Beckett in the past. Cleaver is based in New York and has both led and performed in an impressive variety of combos that are decidedly situated on the “bleeding edge.”
Once again, this is a performance that will begin at 7:30 p.m. on a Saturday, this time October 30. It will take place in the shop but will also be live-streamed to the Bird & Beckett sites on both YouTube and Facebook. The shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni.
For those planning to visit, doors will open at 7:20 p.m. There will be no charge for admission, but $20 will help pay the trio. There is also a donations Web page for those watching the live-stream. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and masks will be necessary in the shop. Visitors may bring a beverage, as long as masks are lowered only for sipping.
