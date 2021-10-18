The Bleeding Edge: 10/18/2021

“Bleeding edge” events continue to be sparse, particularly within the San Francisco city limits. This week there is only one such offering. The good news is that it comes from Bird & Beckett Books and Records, which has definitely earned a reputation as a venue for those serious about listening to jazz. While the name of the shop is a clear nod to Charlie Parker, this week’s offering will follow up on the October 9 offering with more music by Thelonious Monk.
Poster design showing Nate Brenner, Ben Goldberg, and Scott Amendola above two Thelonious Monk album jackets and the Plays Monk CD (from the Bird & Beckett event page)
This will be the latest jazz club! offering. The performers will be clarinetist Ben Goldberg and Scott Amendola on drums and electronics. Like the October 9 gig, this will be a trio performance with bass provided by Nate Brenner. The program will celebrate the digital release of the album Plays Monk, which will take place this coming Friday. (The Plays Monk CD was released in 2009.) On the album Goldberg and Amendola are joined by Devin Hoff on bass. The content consists of ten tracks of Monk at different levels of familiarity, including “Four in One,” which I have always felt was the musical version of a brain twister. Once again, the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 23. It will take place in the shop but will also be live-streamed to the Bird & Beckett sites on both YouTube and Facebook.
The shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. For those planning to visit, doors will open at 7:15 p.m. There will be no charge for admission, but $20 will help pay the trio. There is also a donations Web page for those watching the live-stream. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and masks will be necessary in the shop. Visitors may bring a beverage, as long as masks are lowered only for sipping.
