One Found Sound to Return to Live Performance

This Saturday One Found Sound will launch its ninth season. As has already been announced, the theme of the season will be Constellations; and the title of the first concert will be PHOENIX. The program itself is likely to be a journey of discovery for just about the entire audience.
It will begin with Jessie Montgomery’s “Records from a Vanishing City,” which was given its world premiere by Orpheus in Carnegie Hall on October 27, 2016. Those following the summer concerts given by the San Francisco Symphony may recall that Jessie Montgomery’s “Banner,” composed in 2014 as a bicentennial “response” to “The Star-Spangled Banner,” was conducted by Joseph Young at the beginning of this past June. “Records” will be followed by Louise Farrenc’s Opus 36 (third) symphony in G minor, composed in 1847, which was conducted in Davies by Michael Morgan at the end of July. (Sadly, Morgan died less than a month later at the age of 63, when he contracted an infection, which may have been due to his kidney transplant this past May.) The final selection will be Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate’s “Chokfi’.” While this was not performed at Davies, Tate had prepared this piece for the CURRENTS program, which he curated for streaming by SFSymphony+ this past April.
As usual, there is more to a One Found Sound program than just the music. A special new “LIVE film experience” has been created for the performance of “Chokfi’.” As in the past, there will be live video projections crafted and performed by Max Savage, as well as original artwork and animations by Ben Wigler. Finally, light installations will be provided by cinematographer Yuito Kimura.
This program will be given only one performance this Saturday, October 16, beginning at 8 p.m. As usual, the venue will be Heron Arts, which is located in SoMa at 7 Heron Street on the block between 7th Street and 8th Street. All tickets are being sold for $25 and will include basic bar access. Tickets are available online through an Eventbrite event page, which also includes the text of the prevailing COVID-19 health and safety precautions and regulations. There is also a map for those unfamiliar with SoMa geography.
