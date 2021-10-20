IDAGIO to Stream Jonathan Biss Recital

Poster for pianist Jonathan Biss’ Performance Reimagined recital (photograph by Benjamin Ealovega, courtesy of Shuman Associates)
At the end of this month, IDAGIO’s Global Concert Hall will stream a recital by pianist Jonathan Biss as part of its Performance Reimagined virtual recital series. The program will begin with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 511 rondo in A minor, followed by the eighteen pieces that Robert Schumann collected under the title Davidsbündlertänze (dances of the league of David), his Opus 6, which he composed in 1837. The program will be presented in partnership with the WGBH Educational Foundation, the “parent organization” of the Boston-based public broadcasting group, home of the WGBH television channel.
The streaming service will launch at 1 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Saturday, October 30. The stream will then be available for on-demand viewing through January 29 of next year. The basic price of admission will be $5. However, the Web page for purchasing tickets allows the buyer to choose how much they want to pay. That amount will directly support the participating artist through IDAGIO’s Fair Artist Payout Model. Under that model, up to 80% of the net profits go directly to the performer. Furthermore, audio stream revenue is calculated not by stream but by the second, making for a much fairer remuneration model. An IDAGIO account is required for all purchases. That account is created at no charge, and the event page for this recital includes a hyperlink for creating the account. That page also has the necessary hyperlink for purchasing tickets.
No comments:
Post a Comment