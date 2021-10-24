Dover Quartet to Launch SFP Chamber Series

Dover Quartet members Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, Camden Shaw, Bryan Lee, and Joel Link with bass-baritone Davóne Tines
Next month San Francisco Performances (SFP) programming will begin with the launch of this season’s Shenson Chamber Series. The program will be a recital by the Dover Quartet, whose members are violinists Joel Link and Bryan Lee, violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, and cellist Camden Shaw. The ensemble made its SFP debut on October 30, 2016; and it launched the SFP 2018–2019 season following the opening gala festivities.
For this season’s program, they will appear with a guest artist. Bass-baritone Davóne Tines will be the vocal soloist in a performance of Samuel Barber’s “Dover Beach.” This will be preceded by a performance of Alexander Zemlinsky’s Opus 4 (first) quartet in A major. Tines will then return after the intermission as the vocalist in a performance of Caroline Shaw’s “By and By.” The program will then conclude with the second of Johannes Brahms’ three string quartets, Opus 51, Number 2, in A minor.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9. It will take place in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
Ticket prices are $70 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $55 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $45 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. As available, single tickets will be sold at the door with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
Finally, because this is the first program of the series, subscriptions are still on sale for $405 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $315 for the Side Boxes, the center rear of the Dress Circle, and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $245 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. Subscriptions may also be purchased online in advance through a different SFP Web page. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325 (also different from the number for single tickets).
