Favre and Blaser Release Second Duo Album

2009 saw the release of Vol À Voile (gliding), a jazz duo album with a relatively unlikely pairing of musicians from Switzerland. The performers were drummer Pierre Favre, who was born in 1937, and trombonist Samuel Blaser, born in 1981. While they were a little less than 45 years apart in age, they were born within a few kilometers of each other. A little over a month ago, they released their second album, Same Place, Another Time, a coy reference to those distances both in space and in time. The new album was produced by Blaser Music DL/LP.
As is so often the case, Bandcamp is more on the ball that Amazon.com. The above hyperlink leads to a Web page that allows for two different approaches to purchase. The download option provides tracks in several different formats, MP3 probably being the one of greatest appeal to readers of this site; but the purchase also allows for unlimited streaming via the free Bandcamp app. The other option is a limited edition vinyl, which also includes unlimited streaming. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily halted the mailing (from Switzerland) of any physical merchandise, including those vinyl albums. Until conditions change for the better, those that like the physical experience can browse photographs of the album sleeves, one of which offers a mosaic of both performers at work:
from the Bandcamp Web page for the recording being discussed
The album consists of nine tracks, seven of which are products of original jamming. The other two honor two leading giants of jazz history, Duke Ellington (“Mood Indigo”) and Thelonious Monk (“Round Midnight”). Given that both of those composers were pianists, one has to wonder about how they would have responded to a duo performance for trombone and percussion. My guess is that both of them had a prankish side that might raise an eyebrow but also give a nod of acknowledgement for this novel take on straight-ahead jazz. (Personally, I would like to believe that Monk would crack a smile while listening the Blaser’s adventurous departures from the tune itself.)
Given my own current grousing about modern-jazz-ain’t-what-it-used-to-be, I found myself greeting this new release with no shortage of enthusiasm; and I suspect I shall revisit all of the tracks as frequently as time will allow.
