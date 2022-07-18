The Bleeding Edge: 7/18/2022

Things are quieting down on the bleeding edge again. This week there are three events to consider, all of which involve “the usual suspects.” One of them has already been reported. As was the case last week, this is a program at the Center for New Music, which will again be a double bill. The “main attraction” will be a release concert by the trio of guitarists consisting of John Angel, Salvatore Barra, and Brent Miller, whose latest album is entitled Nocturnus: Dreaming. The opening set will be performed by Adam Fong. The other two events also involve familiar venues:
Tuesday, July 19, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: Once again, Jazz at the Make-Out Room will take place on the third Tuesday of the month. There will be three sets, each a little over half an hour in duration. The evening will open with a solo guitar set performed by Amy Reed. She will be followed at 7:45 p.m. by a duo set with Scott Amendola on drums and Karl Evangelista on guitar. The final set will be taken by the Chris Trinidad Trio, beginning at 8:30 p.m. However, bassist Trinidad has not yet announced the other two members of his trio. The Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Wednesday, July 20, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): The next installment in the Outsound Presents LSG Creative Music Series will consist of two sets, each somewhat less than an hour in duration. The first set will feature guitarist David R. Molina, who incorporates electronics into his performances. His current project is Transient, in which he explores electro-acoustic, ambient, noise, industrial, free improvisation, and experimental music. He uses electronics to capture sounds, filter them, add pedal-controlled effects, and create loops, which are then sampled in real time. The second set will be taken by Guinea Pig, a quartet conceived and led by saxophonist Tony Passarell. The other members of the quartet are Rent Romus, also on saxophones, Robert Kuhlman on bass, and Eli Knowles on drums. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
