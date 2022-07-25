The Bleeding Edge: 7/25/2022

This week the count of bleeding edge events drops down to two. One of them is not yet a “usual suspect;” but it may well be on the road to becoming one. The other is a site-specific event that is probably not going down that road! Details are as follows:
Friday, July 29, 7 p.m., David Ireland House: David Ireland was a sculptor, conceptual artist, and Minimalist architect until his death on May 17, 2009. In 1975 he purchased a Victorian house that was built in 1886. It was located in the Mission at 500 Capp Street at the corner of 20th Street. This became his venue for creating site-specific installation art pieces, an example of which can be seen in this photograph of the upstairs hallway:
Photograph taken on March 20, 2018 by Dreamyshade (from Wikimedia Commons, licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license)
Composer Chris Brown will partner with performance artist Johanna Poethig to perform a full-evening composition entitled A Variation on 79, Side to Side Passes of a Dumbball, Dedicated to the Memory of John Cage (1912-1992). The performance will apply processes that Ireland used in creating his scores to activate the acoustics of his house. Brown’s composition will mix electronic tones of his own synthesis with live sampling of sounds from the house. Admission will be on a sliding scale starting at $20.
Sunday, July 31, 4 p.m., Salesforce Park: The next free performance to take place at this outdoor venue will be by the Music at Large quintet. This group was created by alto saxophonist Lewis Jordan. When they played for the Outsound New Music Summit in July of 2013, the other performers were India Cooke on violin, Karl Evangelista on guitar, John-Carlos Perea on bass, and percussionist Jimmy Biala. Any subsequent changes in personnel do not seem to have been announced. As was the case two week’s prior to this event, the performers will probably use the Amphitheater Stage, which faces a lawn with space for 1000 people. The park is located at 425 Mission Street on the roof of the Salesforce Transit Center.
