Garrett + Moulton to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Charles Moulton’s drawing of the protagonist of his “Angry Bear” animation (currently on the Garrett + Moulton Productions home page)
The next program to be presented by Garrett + Moulton Productions will be a celebration of the company’s twentieth anniversary. The occasion will be marked by two world premiere presentations. The first of these will be “Threnody,” the latest choreographic creation by Janice Garrett. This will be followed by the world premiere of Charles Moulton’s first-ever animated film, “Angry Bear.” The program will conclude with Garrett’s “Roll Out,” which was performed this past November to mark the company’s first concert since lockdown conditions were imposed.
The music for “Threnody” will be provided by soprano Karen Clark and six instrumentalists. They will perform both arias and instrumental selections by four of the leading composers of the Baroque period: Johann Sebastian Bach, George Frideric Handel, Henry Purcell, and Jean-Philippe Rameau. “Angry Bear” will be based on a text in which Moulton reflects on his experiences dancing with Merce Cunningham and working with John Cage. He also created a set of drawings that have been transformed into animation by Olivia Ting. The soundtrack will consist of original music by Christopher Benstead. A Web page has been created with a “sneak peek” of both Ting’s animation and Benstead’s music.
As was observed last year, “Roll Out” is a “live performance featuring 18 performers in a celebration of dance, exuberance, and technicolor ball passing.” Five of the dancers will be members of the Garrett + Moulton Productions company: Amy Foley, Jenna Marie Graves, ArVejon Jones, Nol Simonse, and Juliann Witt. They will be joined by an ensemble of thirteen guest dancers. The music for the performance was composed by Marc Mellits.
This program will be given four performances at the ODC Theater, located in the Mission at 3153 17th Street on the southwest corner of Shotwell Street. They will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, Friday, October 7, and Saturday, October 8, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. Tickets will go on sale on August 15, at which time, presumably, the event page on the Garrett + Moulton Web site will provide a hyperlink for online purchases. General admission will be $35 with a $32 rate for seniors and $28 for students and groups of ten or more. There will also be a benefit gala following the performance on Saturday. Tickets for both the performance and the reception will be $75 with special rates of $150 for supporters and $500 for patrons.
