O’Reagan Premiere Postponed until October

Readers may recall that this coming July 10, LIEDER ALIVE! had planned to present the world premiere of a new song cycle by Tarik O’Regan entitled Seen and Unseen. This was to be performed by soprano Heidi Moss Erickson, accompanied at the piano by John Parr. Unfortunately, Parr has contracted COVID; and, as a result, the premiere performance scheduled for July 10 has been postponed.
The program will now serve as the Grand Opening of the Eleventh Annual Liederabend Season. This will take place this fall on October 2. In fact, the entire program planned for later this month will now launch the new season. Parr is currently with the Deutsche Oper Berlin, but he will fly to San Francisco especially for this occasion. Further details will be presented when the plans for the entire new season are announced.
