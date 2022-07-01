Sunset Music and Arts: August, 2022

As of this writing, Sunset Music and Arts will present one recital for each week of this month. As of this writing, that number will be cut in half for next month. The repertoire will be divided between jazz and classical, and the good news is that the programs prepared for each of these offerings definitely deserve attention. That said, here are the current plans for dates, times, and performers:
Saturday, August 13, 7:30 p.m.: The title of this program is Women Compose Jazz! Appropriately enough, the compositions by these women will be performed by women, the members of the Laura Klein Trio. Klein leads from the piano with Ruth Davies on bass and Kelly Fasman on drums. The music to be performed will include classics by Lil Hardin Armstrong and Bernice Petkere, swinging tunes by Mary Lou Williams, Melba Liston, and Marian McPartland, music by contemporary masters Eliane Elias, Joanne Brackeen and Renee Rosnes, and some originals by Laura Klein.
Saturday, August 20, 4 p.m.: The classical offering will be a survey of the four-hand repertoire (four hands on a single keyboard) by Samantha Cho and Hanqing Chang. There will be two major works composed for four-hand performance, Franz Schubert’s D. 940 fantasia in F minor and Claude Debussy’s Petite Suite. The program will begin with four-hand arrangements of chorales from three of the cantatas of Johann Sebastian Bach: BWV 147 (the final movement, best known as “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring”), BWV 208 (the aria “Sheep May Safely Graze”), and BWV 140 (the fourth movement, a chorale prelude based on the hymn “Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme,” known in English as “Sleepers Awake”). The Debussy suite will be preceded by the second (in the key of C-sharp minor) of the nineteen compositions that Franz Liszt called “Hungarian Rhapsody.”
These performances will take place in the Sunset district at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices for both performances are $25 for general admission with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase and registration are highly advised. Both may be arranged through Eventbrite. Each of the hyperlinks on the above dates leads to the appropriate event page. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
Finally, because we are still under pandemic conditions, all health and safety guidelines provided by the City and County of San Francisco must be honored. That means that a face covering is required for admission to all concerts, and it must be worn at all times. Face masks must completely cover the nose and mouth and have ear loops or similar to hold in place. Gaiters and bandanas are not acceptable.
In addition, proof of vaccination will be required for admittance. This may be provided with either a paper copy or a digital image. Sunset has created a Health and Safety Web page with a self-assessment based on ten easily answered questions. Those entering the building will implicitly acknowledge that they have answered “no” to all ten questions. Anyone that has answered “yes” to a question will be asked to return for another concert or offered a refund for paid tickets.
No comments:
Post a Comment