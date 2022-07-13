SFP Guitar Series: 2022–2023

Readers may recall that, when this site summarized the Dynamite Guitars season for 2022–23 presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts a little over three weeks ago, it made note that five of the programs would be presented in partnership with the San Francisco Performances (SFP) Guitar Series. These will all take place at venues familiar to SFP subscribers. The first concert will be at St. Mark’s Luther Church, which is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street; and the remaining four be held at Herbst Theatre, on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. All performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. The summary of dates and performers is as follows:
Saturday, December 3: A Night of Spanish Guitar will present two guitarists, each specializing in a different Spanish style. The selections by Andrea Gonzales Caballero will be in the classical genre. Grisha Goryachev, on the other hand, will offer flamenco performances.
Friday, February 10: Guitarist Sean Shibe will be joined by the members of the Van Kuijk Quartet: violinists Nicolas Van Kuijk and Sylvain Favre-Bulle, violist Emmanuel François, and cellist Anthony Kondo.
Friday, March 3: Ale Carr will be the guitarist in a trio called Dreamers’ Circus, whose other members are pianist Nikolai Busk, and fiddle (not violin) player Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen.
Saturday, March 11: The only solo recital in the series will be given by Jiji.
Saturday, April 8: Mezzo Sasha Cooke will appear as a “special guest artist,” performing with guitarist Jason Vieaux.
Subscriptions are now on sale for $240 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $200 for the Side Boxes, the center rear of the Dress Circle, and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $160 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. Subscriptions may be purchased online in advance through an SFP Web page. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325, which is open for receiving calls between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Single tickets are also now on sale for $65, $55, and $45, respectively. They may be purchased by visiting the specific event pages. The above dates provide hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages.
