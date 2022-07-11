The Bleeding Edge: 7/11/2022

Things seem to be picking up on the bleeding edge again. There are five events to consider this week, and only one of them has already been reported. That is the Center for New Music program for this coming Saturday, July 16, which will present a double bill of solo performances by soprano Rose Hegele and pianist Sarah Cahill, respectively. (Cahill dropped a reminder of this event at the end of her KALW broadcast last night.) Specifics for the other four events are as follows:
Thursday, July 14, 6 p.m., Asian Art Museum: Following her Garden of Memory solo performances and prior to her contribution to the next Other Minds Festival in October, Theresa Wong will present a new work entitled Sound/scapes. This is a site-specific performance inspired by the artworks in the Asian Art Museum. It will involve both improvisation and newly composed content, scored for cello drone and voice. The work was inspired by representations of Guanyin, or Avalokiteshvara, the bodhisattva of compassion that appears throughout various cultures. The music will provide a context in which the members of the audience can contemplate and observe the spaces in the museum. The performance will be free for all those that have paid for admission to the museum. The entrance is at 200 Larkin Street, on the east site of the Civic Center facing City Hall to the west.
Thursday, July 14, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: As usual, this will be a four-set offering. Ralph White will perform a solo set based on his research into ancient music in remote regions of Namibia, Australia, Mexico, and Louisiana. His instruments include wooden six-string banjo, violin, accordion, and kalimba (as well as his own voice). The Evidence Trio is led by Kersti Abrams, who plays mbira, flute, and alto saxophone. Rhythm is provided by Thomas Harrison on bass and Andrew Joron on theremin. They refer to their repertoire as “avant-space” improvisation. DMTD is the duo of guitarists David Molina and Thomas Dimuzio, inspired by the fauna of oceans, often deep and isolated. The remaining set, Earth Jerks, involves “the glacial tempo of Christian Dixon's emo-surf-drone that reveals far more space, time and flow than you'll ever ride out.”
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Friday, July 15, 8 p.m., Amado’s: This will be a three-set program. The first set will be a visit from Brooklyn by Matthew Ryals, who gives modular synthesis performances that merge generative/algorithmic techniques with free improvisation. The other two performers are local. Amma Ateria studied music composition at Mills College, specializing in electronic music, audio engineering, and media technology. Her compositions were developed during recovery from a concussion and involve processing of signals from both the brain and the nervous system. Kevin Corcoran works with percussion, field recordings, and electronics. He describes his interest as involving “sound as medium as it moves through contexts of music, art, communication and place.”
Amado’s is located in the Mission at 998 Valencia Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are currently available through the Eventbrite event page. The current price is $18, but it will go up to $22 on the day of the performance.
Sunday, July 17, 4 p.m., Salesforce Park: Saxophonist Larry Ochs will give a duo performance with percussionist Gerald Cleaver. This will take place outdoors in the park that serves as a home to 600 trees and 16,000 plants arranged in thirteen different botanical feature areas. Presumably, the duo will play on the outdoor Amphitheater Stage, which facers a lawn with space for 1000 people. There will be no charge for attending the performance.
