Noe Music Announces 30th Anniversary Season

Noe Music (formerly known as Noe Valley Chamber Music) has announced the programs for its 2022–2023 season. This will be the organization’s 30th anniversary; and, as might be expected, there will be a concert programmed to celebrate the occasion. There will also be a three-concert series of performances of all of Ludwig van Beethoven’s sonatas for piano and violin (following the ordering of the cover page of the original publications). Finally, there will be four individual recitals, one for Mother’s Day and three to present an impressive diversity of performers. As usual, all performances will take place on Sunday afternoons, beginning at 4 p.m.
The Anniversary Concert will take place on March 26. Artistic Directors Meena Bhasin (viola) and Owen Dalby (violin) will be joined by four Bay Area artists: Angela Lee (cello), Nancy Zhou (violin), Katie Kadarauch (viola), and Emil Miland (cello). The entire ensemble will play Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Opus 10 sextet in D major. The first half of the program will be devoted to the string trio in C major by Jean Françaix and Maurice Ravel’s sonata for violin and cello.
The cycle of Beethoven sonatas will bring Dalby together with pianist Stephen Prutsman; the recitals will take place on October 16, January 8, and April 16.
The Mother’s Day Celebration, which will be held on May 14, will be entitled She Who Creates. The performers will include the San Francisco Girls Chorus. They will be joined by three Bay Area artists: multidisciplinary musician, visual artist, and educator Cava Menzies, singer, songwriter, and guitarist Diana Gameros, and vocalist Jackie Gage.
The remaining three dates will be as follows:
- September 11: the San Francisco debut of the Merz Trio, featuring a performance of Ravel’s piano trio
- November 13: a pairing of Beethoven’s string quartet music with two of Jörg Widmann’s Beethoven-Study compositions performed by the Juilliard String Quartet
- February 26: a program of “modern folk music” performed by Sam Reider and the Human Hands
Subscription tickets are now on sale. A single Web page has been created with several options:
- The Mainstage Package covers all performances except the Beethoven sonata cycle; general admission will be $200 and reserved seats will be available for $275.
- The three Beethoven sonata concerts will be available for a general admission rate of $120.
- Tickets for reserved seating for all eight of these programs (the Golden Ticket option) will be $350.
Single tickets will go on sale on August 29, all priced at $45. Those wishing further information may call 415-648-5236.
All performances will take place at the Noe Valley Ministry at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street.
