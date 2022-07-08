Omni Foundation to Present Streamed Concert

Poster for the streamed concert being announced (courtesy of the Omni Foundation)
While we are waiting for the launch of the 2022–2023 Dynamite Guitars series presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts, the Foundation has announced a video premiere, which will take place this coming Sunday. The video will present Italian guitarist Carlotta Dalia, performing at the Villa Campolieto in Naples. The performance was made possible through the Concerts from Historical Sites series of video premieres managed by Omni On Location.
Dalia will perform three selections. She will begin with the “Zapateado” composed by Joaquín Rodrigo. This will be followed by a guitar arrangement of Domenico Scarlatti’s K. 208 keyboard sonata in A major. She will then conclude with the second movement in Ástor Piazzolla’s Estaciones Porteñas “four seasons” cycle. She will play “Invierno Porteño,” which is the “winter” movement.
The performance will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel. The premiere will be live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. this coming Sunday, July 10. The YouTube Web page for viewing has already been created. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
