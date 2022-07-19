SFCS to Bring Verdi to Davies Symphony Hall

SFCS performing with a full orchestra in Davies Symphony Hall (photograph by Kristen Loken)
Readers may recall that, this past April, the San Francisco Choral Society (SFCS) launched its first season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by Artistic Director Robert Geary, the program presented the world premiere performance of “To a Lost Year,” composed by Chiayu Hsu. The California Chamber Orchestra provided the string ensemble that accompanied the SATB choir.
Next month SFCS will continue its season with more familiar music. The program will be devoted entirely to one of the best-known compositions of sacred music, the setting of the Requiem text by Giuseppe Verdi. The four vocal soloists will be soprano Clarissa Lyons, mezzo Buffy Baggott, tenor Christopher Bengochea, and bass Eugene Brancoveanu. The instrumental ensemble will be the California Chamber Symphony. The conductor will be SFCS Associate Director Bryan Baker.
This program will be given only one performance beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 19. The venue will be Davies Symphony Hall, whose entrance is on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. Tickets can be purchased online through a City Box Office Web page. Prices range from $40 to $60 with reduced rates for seniors and students between $36 and $54.
